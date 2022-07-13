Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $755,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

