Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Raised to $32.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $66,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

