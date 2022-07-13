Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 155,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

