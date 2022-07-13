Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) versus Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Critical Analysis

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A -99.94% -22.13% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Troika Media Group and Liberty Latin America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $4.80 billion 0.34 -$432.42 million ($1.91) -3.73

Troika Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Volatility and Risk

Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.47%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Troika Media Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc. operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in approximately 20 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Chile, and Costa Rica under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, UTS, Flow, and Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

