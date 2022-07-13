Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $49,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.