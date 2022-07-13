TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

SHV opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

