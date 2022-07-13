Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,152 shares of company stock worth $21,573,524. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

