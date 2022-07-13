U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

