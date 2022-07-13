UBS Group Downgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Sell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $138.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.77 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

