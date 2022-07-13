Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 241.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($24.60) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday.

UN01 stock opened at €9.36 ($9.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.48. Uniper has a 52 week low of €12.76 ($12.76) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($42.45). The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

