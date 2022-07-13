Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Upwork has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,997 shares of company stock worth $969,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upwork by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

