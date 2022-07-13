USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USAK. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.16. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

