Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

