Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

