Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.13. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

