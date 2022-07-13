Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

