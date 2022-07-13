Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

