Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,070 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

