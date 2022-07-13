Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,976 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,542,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $477.97 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.52 and its 200 day moving average is $475.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

