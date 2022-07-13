Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $210.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.