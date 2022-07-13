Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 5th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

