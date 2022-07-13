Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.75) to GBX 146 ($1.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

