W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $474.17 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.