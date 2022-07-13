Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
WDPSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
