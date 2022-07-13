Wealthpoint LLC Invests $203,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 838 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.