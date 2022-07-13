Wedbush Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Neutral

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

RDFN stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Redfin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 93.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Redfin by 293.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 313.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Redfin by 450.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

