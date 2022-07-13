Wells Fargo & Company Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $46.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

