Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

F stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

