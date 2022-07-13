Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $820.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $820.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

Shares of TSLA opened at $699.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $721.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.79. The firm has a market cap of $724.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

