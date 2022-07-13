Wells Fargo & Company Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $130.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

QRVO opened at $97.95 on Monday. Qorvo has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

