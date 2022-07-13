Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE WIT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 54.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $10,052,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 56.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.