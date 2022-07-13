Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.