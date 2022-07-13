WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.32

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.32 and traded as low as $41.61. WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

