Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.47.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.