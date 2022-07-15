12,300 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BARK by 27,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henrik Werdelin bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $28,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,703.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 119,764 shares of company stock worth $195,919.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. On average, research analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

