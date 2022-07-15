12,636 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

DHC stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $406.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

