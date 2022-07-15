1,630 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.