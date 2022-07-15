16,942 Shares in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.11% of Marin Software as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.29.
Marin Software Profile (Get Rating)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.