16,942 Shares in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.11% of Marin Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 54.70%.

Marin Software Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.