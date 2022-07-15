17,300 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSI. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,838,000 after acquiring an additional 368,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $79,239.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.14. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

