17,700 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,118,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.