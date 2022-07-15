17,787 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

