2,098,332 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,098,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

