5,391 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 390,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,637,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

