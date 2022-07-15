5,747 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

