5,885 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,232,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP boosted its holdings in APA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

