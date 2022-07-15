666 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $347.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
