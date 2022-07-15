AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

