adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €195.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($195.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($285.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €240.00 ($240.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($205.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($215.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($155.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €154.44 ($154.44) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €205.75. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.