Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.97.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

