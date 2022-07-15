Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 155 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

